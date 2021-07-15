Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot, wounded in Milwaukee, result of an argument

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 15 near 19th Place and Fiebrantz Avenue. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument.  

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect at this time.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Car seat safety: Wisconsin attorney general joins regulation call
slideshow

Car seat safety: Wisconsin attorney general joins regulation call

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined an 18-state coalition calling for stronger federal regulation of child car seat protection measures.

MPD partners with Hyundai, Kia to deter thefts
slideshow

MPD partners with Hyundai, Kia to deter thefts

The Milwaukee Police Department has partnered with Hyundai and Kia to distribute free steering wheel locks amid a rise in thefts.

Milwaukee County on pace for record overdose deaths in 2021

Milwaukee County is on pace to surpass record overdose deaths seen in 2020. The U.S. reported a record 93,000 such deaths nationwide in 2020.