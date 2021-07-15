Woman shot, wounded in Milwaukee, result of an argument

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 15 near 19th Place and Fiebrantz Avenue. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.