Woman shot near 5th and Meinecke in Milwaukee

Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood. It happened near 5th and Meinecke.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There's no word on her condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.