Woman riding on top of car seriously injured, driver charged with OWI

Racine County Sheriffs' deputies responded to Quarry Lake Park for a rescue call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. An 18-year-old woman had fallen off the trunk of a car and was having a seizure.

Deputies determined that a white Chevy Malibu had been doing doughnuts in the parking lot and the Racine woman was riding on the trunk. She was thrown from the vehicle and hit her head on the pavement.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Uriah Barry, a 20-year-old man from Racine.

A 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman, both from Racine, had also been riding on the trunk. They did not fall off the vehicle and were not injured, according to a release.

The patient was transported to the hospital where she remains in serious, but stable condition.

Uriah Barry admitted to smoking marijuana and eating a THC edible prior to the incident. He was arrested and held at the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

OWI Causing Injury with a Passenger Under 16

Reckless Driving Causing Bodily Harm

2 Counts Negligent Use of a Motor Vehicle

2 Counts Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Barry's bond was set at $17,500.