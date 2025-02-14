Woman accused of punching medical staff at Menomonee Falls hospital

article

The Brief A woman has been criminally charged, accused of punching medical staff at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital. Court filings say the woman admitted that she struck multiple hospital workers because she was upset over a doctor's note. The woman is due back in court on March 12 for a preliminary hearing.



A Menomonee Falls woman has been criminally charged in connection with a physical altercation that occurred with hospital staff at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital on Feb. 9. The accused is 30-year-old Sondra Blankenmeyer.

Hospital altercation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital that day for the report of a visitor being physical with security and medical staff.

When police arrived at the scene, they made contact with security, who directed their attention to a 2015 Ford Edge parked near the front entrance. There were two people inside the vehicle. The passenger was later identified as Blankenmeyer, the complaint states.

Court filings say Blankenmeyer acknowledged there was an altercation in the hospital with hospital staff. She admitted that she struck multiple hospital workers because she was upset that she could not get a doctor's note to give to her employer while she was at the hospital visiting a relative.

Per the complaint, Blankenmeyer refused to exit the vehicle after officers told her she was under arrest for battery to healthcare workers. Police had to blanket Blankenmeyer's arms while she was inside the vehicle. Officers were able to grab her wrists and place them behind her back. She was then escorted to the squad car.

Medical staff injured

What we know:

A registered nurse told police that she was working on the third floor when a visitor, later identified as Blankenmeyer, became disorderly about not getting a doctor's note fast enough.

The nurse claims Blankenmeyer began screaming vulgarities. At that time, other staff members entered the room to assist. That's when Blankenmeyer began throwing punches, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, a certified nursing assistant reported that she was punched in the head area. A registered nurse reported feeling pain behind her right ear.

A third victim, a registered nurse, had a bruise on her left wrist, court filings say.

In custody

What we know:

Blankenmeyer is charged with the following:

Two counts of bodily harm or threat to employee of health care facility or family

One count of bodily harm or threat to a worker in a health care facility

Disorderly conduct

Resisting an officer

Blankenmeyer made her initial appearance in court on Feb. 10. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 12.