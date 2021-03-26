Expand / Collapse search

Woman placed on 2 years probation in crash that killed bicyclist

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Latonya Johnson

MILWAUKEE - Latonya Johnson pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 25 to a charge of "Knowingly Operating While Suspended (Cause Death)" in relation to a crash that killed a bicyclist in Milwaukee last July. 

A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was riding his bicycle near 12th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue just after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 when he was struck by Johnson, police say. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson remained on the scene and was arrested.

In court Thursday, Johnson pleaded guilty -- and the judge sentenced her to nine months in the House of Correction before staying that sentence. He then placed Johnson on probation for a period of two years with conditions.

