Woman missing from Cudahy group home; needs medication

article

Cudahy police are asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Temacia Threatt.

Officials say Threatt left the group home she has been staying at on E. Underwood Avenue in Cudahy on Friday afternoon, July 15 – and has not returned. Threatt is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has not been taking her medication, officials say.

Threatt is described as a female, African American, 5'5" tall, weighing 123 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing gray pants and shirt with white shoes. Officials do not have a photograph of Threatt to share with the public.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have information that could help locate Threatt, you are urged to call Cudahy police at 414-769-2260.