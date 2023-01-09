Woman killed near 3rd and Mineral, Milwaukee's 3rd homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 20, was killed in a domestic violence homicide Sunday night, Jan. 8 near 3rd and Mineral.
Police said shots were fired shortly before midnight. The woman died at the scene.
A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested.
Fatal shooting near 3rd and Mineral, Milwaukee
This was Milwaukee's third homicide of 2023.
The first happened Jan. 1 near 33rd and Villard at JJ's Fish and Chicken. Prosecutors charged Javonte Jones, 16, with first-degree intentional homicide after finding a 17-year-old dead on the floor of the restaurant.
The second happened Sunday afternoon near the Mount Olivet Cemetery near 38th and Morgan, where a Milwaukee man, 20, was fatally shot.