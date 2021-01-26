Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies from injuries suffered in shooting near 37th and Kilbourn

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old woman who was shot near 37th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan 22, has died from her injuries, Milwaukee police say.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police are seeking a known suspect as well as additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Joseph Mensah hired as Waukesha County deputy sheriff

Joseph Mensah, who resigned from the Wauwatosa Police Department after being involved in his third fatal shooting in five years, has been hired as a sheriff's deputy in Waukesha County

Former pharmacist accused of sabotaging COVID vaccine to plead guilty
slideshow

Former pharmacist accused of sabotaging COVID vaccine to plead guilty

A former hospital pharmacist accused of sabotaging hundreds of doses of a Covid-19 vaccine has entered a plea agreement to federal charges relating to the case.

Free steering wheel locks for residents of Milwaukee&#8217;s 5th District
slideshow

Free steering wheel locks for residents of Milwaukee&#8217;s 5th District

Milwaukee's 5th Aldermanic District on the city's northwest side has seen a recent uptick in car vehicle thefts.