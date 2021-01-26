Woman dies from injuries suffered in shooting near 37th and Kilbourn

A 32-year-old woman who was shot near 37th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan 22, has died from her injuries, Milwaukee police say.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police are seeking a known suspect as well as additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android