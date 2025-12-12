Woman accused in retail theft ring, used kids to steal items: police

The Brief Police accuse 37-year-old Shanise Thompkins of using her 11 and 15-year-old daughters to steal over $40,000 worth of merchandise from Arizona stores. Investigators intercepted Thompkins and her daughter at a Phoenix airport, discovering the stolen goods in their luggage as they attempted to return to Milwaukee. Thompkins is being held on a $200,000 bond.



Police say a woman with Milwaukee ties was using her own children to steal from stores in Arizona.

Investigators say the family was part of a retail theft ring—stealing more than $40,000 dollars worth of merchandise.

Alleged theft ring

What we know:

"This my first time being in jail and I didn’t take nothing."

It was a courtroom denial from a woman who police say was guiding her kids to steal.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shanise Thompkins

"I don't have no family out here. I only have my daughter, and then I don’t even know where she’s at right now," said Shanise Thompkins.

According to a court document, 37-year-old Shanise Thompkins used her 11 and 15-year-old daughters to steal from more than a dozen stores in about a month's time span.

Police say she would then sell the items online.

Investigators say they tracked the stolen goods to her Facebook.

In November, police conducted surveillance on the 37-year-old's home, saying they watched as people "loaded multiple luggage items from the house."

Snippet from the criminal complaint

Police tracked the bags and Thompkins to Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix as she flew to Milwaukee.

Officers searched her bags, and they say they found $15,000 in stolen merchandise.

The next day, officers stopped her 15-year-old daughter at the airport. Police say they found close to $30,000 worth of stolen goods in her luggage.

"The state recommended, and the court did affirm as appropriate, a $200,000 secured appearance bond," the court said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Shanise Thompkins in court

Thompkins was arrested and made her initial appearance on Thursday, Dec. 11, for what investigators say was a family affair.

"The information I was provided is an extensive criminal history from other states, not from Arizona," the court added.

"Yeah, that’s crazy because I haven’t been to jail," replied Thompkins.

Thompkins is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Court records show she has a prior misdemeanor disorderly conduct conviction in Milwaukee, and a past theft arrest in Chicago.