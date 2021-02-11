With GSD rescue at White House, a warning 'they're not for everybody'

With President Joe Biden bringing the first German Shepherd rescue to the White House, those most familiar with the breed say there’s a lot of buzz about people wanting to get their own. Let’s be real – who doesn’t love a dog.

If you’re in the market for a german shepherd rescue pup, you better sit... and stay.

"They’re very smart, they’re very intelligent, but they are not for everybody," said Dawn Frieburger with White Paws German Shepherd Rescue.

Freiburger said there are plenty of challenges that come with them.

"They need to be busy," she said. "They need to be challenged mentally as well as physically, so they take a lot of energy. as well, so they need that physical exercise. They become destructive. They can be destructive, or they can become, I don’t want to say aggressive, but like a toddler."

The Biden family adopted Major back in 2018 after the association posted on social media that it received a litter of sick German Shepherd puppies. The Bidens fostered the puppy for several months before making the adoption official.

Major is the first-ever shelter pup to become "first dog."

If you can give them room to run and stimulate them mentally, owners say the reward is unconditional love.

"This is brody," said Amber Marzahl. "Brody is actually a forever foster. They come up to you for pets, or they come up to you to nose you for attention. It is the most gratifying experience."

The Bidens' other dog, Champ, was acquired after the 2008 election. They have said they’ll in addition to bringing both their dogs to the White House, they also plan to get a cat.

(Photo credit: Delaware Humane Association, Pumpkin Pet Care, and Simple booth)

Major and Champ now call 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home.