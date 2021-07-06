Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin's opioid epidemic: Gov. Evers speaks about local efforts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Gov. Evers addresses opioid epidemic in Wisconsin, efforts to combat it

Gov. Tony Evers was in Waukesha on Tuesday, July 6 to address the opioid epidemic.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers was in Waukesha on Tuesday, July 6 to address the opioid epidemic and Wisconsin Act 57

The governor was joined by President and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin Héctor Colón, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

