Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Tiron Washington sought by US Marshals

Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force want you to send them any information on the whereabouts of 33-year-old Tiron Washington.

There are three warrants out for his arrest. U.S. Marshals said the latest warrant against Washington sprung last December.

Washington is charged with first-degree homicide, party to a crime. U.S. Marshals consider him armed and dangerous.

Washington is accused of shooting a man to death in Kenosha near 26th Street and 23rd Avenue. The victim was parked in his vehicle. He was shot through his window.

"The victim was struck 13 times," explained the U.S. marshal on the case.

Police said the shooting was not random.

"It’s called a Draco. It fires a 762-by-39-millimeter round," the marshal said, explaining the kind of weapon used in the homicide. "It’s high-powered and fully automatic."

Police said Washington and the victim knew each other, but Washington had a grudge.

"He had talked to several individuals about retaliating," the marshal said.

Police said Washington is accused of stealing a vehicle out of Illinois to carry out the homicide. Officials said he tried to cover his tracks by switching vehicles after the shooting, but he left the murder weapon behind.

"Obviously it matched the casings, there were some unspent shells," the marshal said.

Washington is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 190 pounds. He has strong ties to Illinois – and is known as "Lil Reese" or "Lil Ron." Washington has several identifiable tattoos.

"On his forearm it’s a picture of a scroll, its says ‘rip’ with the name ‘scoota' and ‘gangsta payback’ on his right arm…he has the working certified golden," the marshal said.

Anyone helping Washington hide out could face charges of aiding and abetting a fugitive. If you know of Washington’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.