Wisconsin’s Most Wanted: Teron Bones evades capture after armed traffic stop

A traffic stop leads to the discovery of two dangerous weapons. Police tried arresting the driver when they say he ran.

He’s now been charged and a warrant is out for his arrest.

What they're saying:

"The longer he’s on the run, it is a danger to the community," the US Marshal on the case said.

Teron Bones has been evading law enforcement since late June after Milwaukee police pulled over an SUV for having expired plates.

"Teron is behind the wheel," the Marshal said. "Due to the heavy tint on the window, they ask him roll the windows down so they could speak with the occupants."

Officers say they smelled and spotted suspected marijuana in the vehicle and asked the three people inside to step out. A criminal complaint explains Bones appeared nervous before running off.

"The officers attempted to detain Teron at which time he fled on foot from the scene and a foot chase was started," the investigator said.

The officers searched the SUV and say they found a large amount of weed, a digital scale and two pistols with machine gun conversion devices.

"No person is authorized to possess a fully automatic firearm," the US Marshal said.

Dig deeper:

The 23-year-old was charged in the case, but hasn’t been seen for months. He has a criminal history dating back to 2016.

"He’s got several arrests for stolen motor vehicles, narcotics and weapons offenses," the Marshal said.

Bones sometimes uses the last name "Jones." He has several tattoos, including a clock and rose on his right arm and baby blocks spelling out "Teron, Jr." on his left.

"I would urge him to turn himself in so he can begin to put this matter behind him," the US Marshal said.

Bones is 5’10" and weighs 140 pounds.

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.