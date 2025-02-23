Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Robert Scott accused of burning down home

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Robert Scott. Scott is accused of burning down a Green Bay home after an argument with his wife. Officials say Scott also has a lengthy history of substance and alcohol abuse.



U.S. Marshals are looking for a man they say burned down a Green Bay home after an argument with his wife.

Seeking a fugitive

What we know:

Investigators say 38-year-old Robert Scott has been adding fuel to the flames by running from the law.

"Mr. Scott’s definitely a danger to the community and somebody who needs to be off the streets," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

In February 2024, Scott had been arguing with his wife when she left her Green Bay home and Scott stayed behind, according to investigators.

Robert Scott

The arguing turned to angry text messages -- and hours later, investigators say the home was in flames and Scott ran off.

Marshals need your help

What they're saying:

"After he realized the house was on fire, he then fled the scene and failed to notify the police or fire departments of the fire," the marshal explained.

Scott was briefly arrested and let go. He was later charged with arson. U.S. Marshals say by that time he went on the run.

Robert Scott

"With this long history and his substance and alcohol abuse, he is definitely a danger to the community," the marshal said.

Scott's checkered past

Timeline:

Scott's criminal past includes arrests for drugs, burglary and armed robbery. In 2020, investigators say he went on a wild ride through the streets of Green Bay under the influence of methamphetamines, cocaine and marijuana. US Marshals say it ended when he nearly hit a man mowing his lawn, then crashed into the home.

Robert Scott

Scott is described as being 5’9" tall and weighing 298 pounds. The 38-year-old has quite a few tattoos, including "money" and "boy" on his left forearm. He has the words "young" and "hot" on his right forearm. Scott has ties to Milwaukee and Green Bay.

What you can do:

If you know where Robert Scott is located, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.