Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Ramon Ramirez sought by US Marshals

Authorities say a house party on Milwaukee’s south side ended with someone losing their life. Now, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for your help in finding 37-year-old Ramon Ramirez.

Ramirez is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. The allegations against him unfolded 15 years ago.

"His nickname is Rev or Revy – supposedly short for revolver, which may be the weapon that was used in this homicide," the U.S. marshal on the case explained. "In October of 2007, on the 2100 block of Muskego Avenue, there was a house party. During the house party, there was a few individuals that got into an argument."

The marshal said drugs were clearly present.

"They were consuming cocaine. The victim apparently did not allow another person to use it, so that’s when they got to this altercation," the marshal explained. "The victim ended up knocking the other male to the ground, at that point the suspect in this case (appears) which is Ramon Ramirez. Witnesses say he came off the porch, produced a revolver and shot four to five times striking the victim."

Ramon Ramirez

U.S. Marshals say Ramirez fled south of the border. His last known locations in Mexico were the city of Cholula and the state of Zacatecas.

Ramirez is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on his chest of the letter "W."

"Obviously, we ask he turn himself in. But after 15 years of this, we don’t suspect he will," the marshal explained.

Ramirez is considered armed and dangerous. U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information to reach out to the tip line: 414-297-3707.

"Our tip line is 100% anonymous your information does not go down on any records. It will remain completely confidential," the marshal said.

