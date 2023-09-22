Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Quinderyl Girley sought since 2022 shooting

article

U.S. Marshals need your help finding 47-year-old Quinderyl Girley. He is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Marshals say, on Feb. 20, 2022, Girley got into a scuffle with another man at the Mobil mart near Green Bay and Hampton in Milwaukee. Police happened to be near the gas station at the time.

"He knows he’s wanted," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "As they were fighting a shot went off, and the victim basically ran over to the squad car while Quinderyl fled from the gas station."

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. He was taken to an area hospital while Girley ran away.

U.S. Marshals said a warrant was issued for Girley's arrest – and that he could face additional charges for the shooting.

"Whether it was inadvertent or not, I mean he fired a shot while police were on scene, so could have ended bad for him and other people in the area," the marshal said.

Girley is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds.

"He does have a tattoo on his shoulder with the name ‘Shakia’ and his hair is usually longer," the marshal said.

Officials encourage those with information on Girley's whereabouts to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707.