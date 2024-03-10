Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Oscar Rash sought for shooting after argument

An argument on a bus led to a shooting outside of it, and investigators said the man who pulled the trigger is on the run.

"He’s a dangerous dude," the U.S. marshal on the case said. "He needs to be off the streets."

Investigators said, in February 2023, Oscar Rash boarded an MCTS bus and got into an argument with another man. Investigators said Rash pulled out a gun, and when the men stepped off the bus at Richards and Capitol, the situation got even more heated. The marshal said Rash fired two shots at the victim, hitting him in the legs.

Oscar Rash

"Just pulling up a gun because you have an argument with somebody," the marshal said, "there’s better ways to handle that."

The victim survived. Rash hasn’t been seen since the shooting. He was charged in March 2023. Investigators said he’s no stranger to trouble.

Surveillance of shooting allegedly involving Oscar Rash (February 2023)

"He’s got a lengthy history," the investigator said. "He’s been resisting police, robberies, narcotics, firearm charges, operating stolen autos, batteries, domestic violence."

The 43-year-old Milwaukee man is believed to still be in the area. He uses several aliases that include "Oscar Little," "Tim Johnson" and "Little Rash."

"It’s best to just turn yourself in and just get this over with. Otherwise, we’re going to find you at some point," the marshal said.

Rash is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. If you know where he is, you're encouraged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.