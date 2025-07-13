Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Omar Gollaz on the run for nearly 2 decades

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to track down Omar Gollaz. Gollaz has been on the run for nearly two decades. The fugitive has ties to Racine, Texas and Mexico.



U.S. Marshals are looking for a man who has been on the run for nearly two decades. He was charged in a large FBI investigation.

Search for Omar Gollaz

What we know:

In 2008, Omar Gollaz was charged with 44 others in a federal drug case. Investigators say Gollaz was part of a group that sold cocaine, crack and marijuana.

Omar Gollaz

"It was a large indictment where he was involved with a large drug trafficking organization," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained.

In June 2008, Gollaz was released from custody on a $75,000 secured bond. That’s when U.S. Marshals say he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet.

Omar Gollaz

Dig deeper:

Gollaz has ties to Racine, Texas and south of the U.S. border.

"It is believed he may have fled to Mexico once he cut the bracelet off," the investigator said.

Gollaz has previous charges of resisting and obstructing. He sometimes uses the name Omar Gollaz-Gonzalez. He is 5’11" tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Omar Gollaz

Call in tips

What you can do:

If you know where Omar Gollaz is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.