Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marshals seek 3 fugitives in Racine crime

Three people accused in an armed robbery are on the run. Investigators say they used Facebook Marketplace to find a target and steal a truck.

Fugitives on the run

What we know:

In June 2024, an ad listing a truck on Facebook Marketplace became the target of some people who never intended to buy it.

Cesar Silva, Fernando Diaz, Emilia Gutierrez

Racine Police Officer and U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Scott Keland said Cesar Silva, Fernando Diaz, Emilia Gutierrez and another person made plans to meet up with the seller.

What they're saying:

"When they got there, Cesar remained in the car with Emilia and Fernando Diaz and a fourth suspect went for a test drive with the victim," Keland said.

Investigators say Diaz took the victim’s cellphone and threw it out of the car, then pulled out a gun.

"He tells him, ‘I need the money. Don’t do anything stupid. I will shoot you,’" the U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer said.

Dig deeper:

Police say they drove around for a while discussing a plan to get back to Milwaukee when they got stopped in traffic. That’s when the victim opened the door, ran off and called police from a nearby gas station.

Cesar Silva, Fernando Diaz, Emilia Gutierrez

"Based on their criminal history and prior police contacts, we do know they’re involved in a lot of illegal activity," the officer said.

The stolen truck was found the next day and a juvenile was arrested. Diaz, Silva and Gutierrez were charged and have been on the run ever since.

The three are believed to be in Milwaukee’s south side. Diaz has recognizable tattoos including one of a bird on his shoulder and a skull on his left hand.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where the three fugitives are located, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.