Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marshals seek 2 Milwaukee homicide suspects

Two homicide suspects wanted for two separate crimes are accused of fleeing Milwaukee and the country. U.S. Marshals say the real-life partners-in-crime are believed to be together in Mexico.

"They’ve been pretty much lifelong friends at this point," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say Christian Vilches-Barron and Jose Sanchez have more than just a friendship in common.

"Both fugitives are wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department as being suspects in two homicide cases that are completely separate incidents," the marshal said.

Investigators say the two helped each other flee Milwaukee and are believed to be hiding out together 2,000 miles away in the city of León in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Over the years, their names have made the news. Jose Sanchez first ended up on law enforcement’s radar in 2017 when a bar on Milwaukee’s south side turned into a crime scene. Investigators say Sanchez and another man got into a fight with a different group, when they grabbed their guns.

"They end up ambushing the other party," the marshal said. "Ending up killing one person and harming two others."

Three years later, investigators say the story was similar with Christian Vilches-Barron when an argument ended with gunfire and left one man dead.

"They produced firearms. One being a rifle, the other being a pistol. They ended up shooting out the window," the investigator said.

Though both men are out of the U.S., marshals say they have not severed ties to the Badger State.

"We’ve arrested people all around the world in various nations, various countries, so no matter how long it takes we will eventually get you and justice will come," the marshal said.

Jose Sanchez is 5’11" tall and weighs 178 pounds. He sometimes uses the nickname "Droopy." Christian Vilches-Barron is 5’7" tall and weighs 158 pounds. Both men are believed to be in Mexico.

If you know exactly where they are, call the U.S. Marshals tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.