Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Mario Garcia sought, drug trafficking case

U.S. Marshals need are looking for 41-year-old Mario Garcia of Racine – and need the public's help.

Authorities said Garcia is no stranger to law enforcement, and he knows he’s a wanted man.

"Mario is considered armed and dangerous," said the marshal on the case.

U.S. Marshals said Garcia is wanted for a federal supervised release violation, maintaining a drug trafficking place and four counts of bail jumping. He’s also wanted for manufacturing with the intent to deliver cocaine and manufacturing with the intent to deliver fentanyl – a drug that continues to plague communities.

"I feel like every other drug dealer we come across is dealing fentanyl of some sort," the marshal said, "We seem to come across it more often than not now."

According to prosecutors, on May 11, 2022, Garcia was at the center of a controlled drug buy at a Racine bar. The purchase was for more than $1,000 in cocaine. Police arrested Garcia after the deal, and the drugs tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Following his arrest, court records show Garcia posted a $25,000 bail. He hasn’t been seen since.

Garcia is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. The marshal on the case said he as a tattoo of his last name.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts to call the tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous. Authorities said anyone helping him hide could face charges for harboring and aiding a fugitive.