Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Luis Cruz Trejo on the run for nearly 2 years

U.S. Marshals are looking for a man they say used his car as a weapon trying to hurt a woman inside of it by crashing it several times. He’s been on the run for nearly two years.

Search for Luis Cruz Trejo

What we know:

32-year-old Luis Cruz Trejo was charged after what authorities describe as a violent rampage through Waukesha County.

In February 2024, prosecutors say Cruz Trejo and a woman got into an argument as they drove westbound on I-94. Investigators say he intentionally hit the guardrail, trying to hurt the woman, threatening to kill her. It didn’t stop there.

What they're saying:

"At the top of the off-ramp there, the female victim attempted to flee the vehicle at which point Cruz Trejo pulled her back into the vehicle and continued to assault her," the U.S. Marshal explained.

The woman tried running out of the car at a stop light when U.S. Marshals say the Watertown man tackled her and pulled her back inside.

"This time he finds a light pole in a parking lot and crashes into the light pole again trying to injure the victim," the marshal said.

The woman had cuts and bruises on her arms and legs. She went to police and Cruz Trejo went on the run.

Cruz Trejo is described as being 5'7" tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has ties to Waukesha, Watertown and Milwaukee.

"He clearly is a threat to others," the marshal said. "Anyone willing to crash a car on purpose to hurt someone inside the vehicle is a threat to everybody."

What you can do:

If you know where Cruz Trejo is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.