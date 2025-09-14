Wisconsin’s Most Wanted: Luis Alacaraz-Rocha accused of stabbing wife
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for a man charged with stabbing his wife in the neck multiple times. She survived the attack, and he went on the run.
What we know:
"It takes a special mindset to be able to engage in that type of behavior against somebody that you allegedly care for," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.
Luis Alacaraz-Rocha
In August 2016, investigators say Luis Alacaraz-Rocha came home and woke up his sleeping wife.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
"He alleges that there’s some infidelity and the two get into some type of a confrontational exchange," the marshal said.
The argument moved into the living room and suddenly became violent when prosecutors said Alacaraz-Rocha pulled out a knife.
"He stabbed her multiple times," the marshal said. "She did survive, however, the knife was actually still in her neck as she fled the scene."
Luis Alacaraz-Rocha
She called the police and her husband went on the run. The now 49-year-old has no criminal history. Investigators say he may be in Milwaukee or as far away as Mexico.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
"We’ve been following a bunch of different leads in this matter and haven’t been able to put anything solid together and that’s why we’re asking for the public’s help," the investigator explained.
Alacaraz-Rocha is described as being 5’7" tall and weighing 188 pounds.
What you can do:
If you know where Alacaraz-Rocha is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.