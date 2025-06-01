Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Lewis Hinojosa, sought for July 2010 homicide

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate Lewis Hinojosa. Officials say in July 2010, Hinojosa killed Giovani Tirado and tried doing the same to his brother. Marshals say Hinojosa has a distinctive tattoo on his arm.



Investigators are looking for a man charged with killing a person inside a bar nearly 15 years ago.

Search for Lewis Hinojosa

What we know:

In July 2010, U.S. Marshals say Lewis Hinojosa let his rage take over when he killed Giovani Tirado and tried doing the same to his brother.

"Shot and killed the first victim and then attempted shoot the second victim, however his gun jammed or something malfunctioned with his firearm," said Racine Police Detective and U.S. Marshal Task Force Office Michael Seeger. "This warrant isn’t going away."

Lewis Hinojosa

Hinojosa, now 39 years old, was 24 at the time when he went on the run. U.S. Marshals have been searching for him ever since.

What they're saying:

"With so many years that have passed, his appearance could’ve changed, weight, hairstyles or anything," Seeger explained.

Though he might look different since 2010, investigators say one feature likely still stands out.

"He has a clown tattoo on his arm," the U.S. Marshals Task Force officer said.

Lewis Hinojosa

The tattoo is Hinojosa's face depicted as a clown with stacks of money around his neck. Investigators say the Maniac Latin Disciples gang member goes by the nickname "Kamala" and he could be as far away as Mexico. Hinojosa is 5’6" tall.

What you can do:

If you know where Lewis Hinojosa is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.