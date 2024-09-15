Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Latrell Davis wanted for carjacking, homicide

The Brief US Marshals are looking for 17-year-old Latrell Davis. Investigators say a group of teens carjacked someone then killed a man at random back in August. US Marshals encourage anyone with information about Davis to call the US Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707.



Investigators say a group of teens carjacked someone then killed a man at random back in August. Two of the teens were arrested, but US Marshals are looking for a third suspect.

"Looks can be deceiving," the US Marshal on the case said.

17-year-old Latrell Davis has the face of an innocent child, but investigators say his actions tell a different story.

Latrell Davis

"He needs to just answer for what he’s done," the Marshal said.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 8, three friends made a series of life-changing decisions that started near a Racine park. Investigators say 15-year-old Alexjandro Medina, 16-year-old Cincere Davis and 17-year-old Latrell Davis stole a Chevy Impala at gunpoint, making an even worse decision when they drove around.

"When they got into the car, someone in there mentioned they wanted to kill the first person that they came across," the investigator said.

Latrell Davis

US Marshals say the teens drove around for about 15 minutes, slowing down near Byrd Avenue when they spotted three strangers on a porch. Investigators say that’s when they started shooting.

"One of the individuals was struck in the back of the head and died there on the scene," the Marshal said.

Another man was injured but survived. Police on the scene found 40 bullet casings believed to be fired from the passenger side.

"No particular reason why the individuals were targeted," the US Marshal said.

Latrell Davis

Investigators say the three teens drove off and ditched the car. Surveillance helped identify the suspects. Two of the teens were arrested, but investigators say Latrell Davis went on the run. The 17-year-old has ties to Racine, Milwaukee and Chicago. He has no criminal history.

"It is very odd that someone starts their criminal behavior with such a heinous crime," the Marshal said.

US Marshals say they’re ready for the baby-faced boy to start acting like a man.

"He made a couple of adult decisions, and it’s time for him to make another one and surrender peacefully," the US Marshal said.

Latrell Davis is 6’01" and weighs 220 lbs. He has been charged with multiple felonies, including first degree intentional homicide. US Marshals encourage anyone with information about Davis to call the US Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.