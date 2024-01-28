Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Larice Evans may be hiding in Racine, Milwaukee

U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of shooting up a Houston, Texas bar and going on the run. Investigators believe he may be hiding out in Racine or Milwaukee.

"He is a danger to this community," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say in September 2023, Larice Evans was kicked out of a Houston, Texas bar and came back armed with a gun.

"He later returned to the location with a firearm, fired multiple rounds," Houston Police Lt. JP Horlica said at a news conference shortly after the incident.

Investigators say a man was shot in the leg two times and two others were injured. Evans is also accused of firing at an off-duty deputy responding to the scene.

"As soon as the deputy came out, he heard multiple gunshots," HPD Lt. Horlica said.

Evans was charged in November and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Since then, the search for the suspect has moved more than a thousand miles away to the Badger State.

"It’s unknown exactly when he fled Texas, but it is believed that he is in Milwaukee or the Racine area," the marshal said.

The 47-year-old is originally from Wisconsin and has a criminal history here.

"He’s a violent individual nobody else needs to get hurt in this matter," the marshal said.

Evans is 6’ tall, weighing 180 pounds.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Evans to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.