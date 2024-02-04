Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Lamont Patterson, lengthy criminal history

Investigators say Lamont Patterson has lived his life like a rolling stone – creating problems at every stop. He’s been on the run since last year.

"Lamont has a history of bouncing around from place to place and stealing from the people he stays with," a U.S. Marshal involved with the case said.

Authorities say the 27-year-old’s lifestyle is even more intense than the famous rock band inked on his body.

Lamont Patterson

"On the center of his neck (Patterson) has what appears to be the Rolling Stones tongue," the marshal said. "He has a "W" for Wisconsin on one side of his neck. On the other side, he has praying hands."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee man has a long record with 20 pages of criminal charges dating back to his youth.

Lamont Patterson

"He has a past that involves armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, fleeing, eluding, resisting arrest, burglary," the marshal said.

His latest offense has U.S. Marshals searching for him. Investigators say in December 2022, a friend picked him up from the bus station after he traveled from Kentucky. She allowed him to stay at her West Allis home. She told investigators problems began less than a week later.

"His friend left to go to work and at that time he stole a firearm as well as several thousands of dollars from the friend and left," the marshal said.

Lamont Patterson

Patterson has been on the run ever since.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Patterson is described as being 6’ tall and weighing 175 pounds.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Patterson to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.