Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Kwesen Sanders, fleeing an officer

U.S. Marshals say 28-year-old Kwesen Sanders is on the run.

"He keeps stacking up more violent crimes," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "Mr. Sanders has a lengthy criminal history. He has been in and out of custody."

Sanders is wanted for felony fleeing and eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession with intent to deliver narcotics. They say he is refusing to comply with the rules of his probation.

"Mr. Sanders is currently on federal probation, for an incident back in 2017 where he was arrested by the FBI on a drug charge," the marshal said.

Kwesen Sanders

U.S. Marshals say on Aug. 7, Milwaukee police attempted a traffic stop near 22nd and Greenfield. They said Sanders was behind the wheel. Instead of pulling over, he is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase.

"Mr. Sanders crashed his car into a median was able to get out flee the vehicle and evade arrest," the marshal said.

Sanders got away and has not been seen since. Police found a powerful weapon inside the crashed car.

"A Glock with an auto sear which is technically a machine gun fires multiple rounds at a quick rate and one trigger will pull whatever is in the magazine," the marshal said.

Sanders is described as being 6' tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Kwesen Sanders

"He has a neck tattoo that says 'Tamika.' He also has a 'wild 100's' tattoo which is a known gang in the community," the marshal said.

That is not the only identifying ink.

"K-money is another tattoo I’m assuming that's a nickname that he goes by," the marshal said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal tip line 414-297-3707.

"You can remain anonymous we don’t take names we don’t take phone numbers," the marshal said.

Marshals say taking Sanders into custody is a priority.

"This is hitting a pretty high level of urgency with the MPD warrants and the violent history," the marshal said.