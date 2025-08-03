Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Korshaun Walcott sought in high-speed chase, crash

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Korshaun Walcott. He is accused of speeding away from police and crashing into a utility pole. Court records show this isn’t Wallcott’s first run-in with the law.



U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of speeding away from police and crashing into a utility pole. Investigators say he then took off running.

Search for Korshaun Walcott

What we know:

Sheboygan Detective and U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Ryan Walloch was on duty when Sheboygan Police pulled over 24-year-old Korshaun Walcott. Everything seemed like a routine traffic stop, until a K9 came to sniff the car.

Korshaun Walcott

"He drove into on-coming traffic lanes putting everyone else at risk," Walloch said. "He decided that he was going to drive off at a high rate of speed instead of getting out of the car."

Investigators say Wallcott sped away through heavy traffic, coming to a crashing halt.

"He went through a stop sign without any regard for public safety and then ultimately crashed into a utility pole totaling the vehicle," the Task Force Officer explained.

Korshaun Walcott

Police say the 24-year-old then took off running. A criminal complaint explains a suitcase filled with THC vapes was found inside the car. Court records show this isn’t Wallcott’s first run-in with the law.

"He’s got a muddled past," Det. Walloch said. "He’s on probation for delivery of marijuana. He’s also on for sexual activity with a 15-year-old under the age of 19 for him and felony bail jumping."

Dig deeper:

Wallcott has ties to Sheboygan, Milwaukee and Manitowoc. He has "Loyalty" tattooed on his left forearm and "Lucky Boss 6" tattooed on his right forearm.

Korshaun Walcott

"Not taking accountability for what it was turned the situation a lot worse," the U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer said.

Wallcott is 5’8" and weighs 135 pounds.

What you can do:

If you know where Echols is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.