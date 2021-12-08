Arkansas murder suspect wanted, Milwaukee search underway

Gruesome allegations have escalated the urgency to find 32-year-old Jeremy Reed.

"Wanted for a supervised release violation with an underlying conviction of a felon in possession of a firearm," the U.S. marshal on the case said. "He’s also wanted for first-degree murder out of Blytheville, Arkansas."

According to Arkansas prosecutors, multiple videos were used to identify Reed as a suspect in the shooting death of a 52-year-old man.

A warrant for Reed's arrest was issued in August 2020. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful for more than a year.

"He fled to Milwaukee because he has a large family presence here," said the U.S. marshal.

Jeremy Reed

Federal authorities have launched a search for Reed in Milwaukee. Due to the nature of the alleged crime, he is considered armed and dangerous.

"Aside from the homicide, he is wanted for – he has firearm convictions and aggravated assault," the U.S. marshal said.

Reed is described as 5’11" tall and 150 pounds.

"We do believe he has ties to the Gangster Disciple street gang," said the U.S. marshal.

Photos of Jeremy Reed

Authorities discourage anyone from aiding Reed, as they could face charges of their own.

"At this point in the investigation, if someone is helping him they could be charged with an additional crime regarding aiding and abetting a fugitive," the U.S. marshal said.

"We do want him to have his day in court," the U.S. marshal continued. "He can also call the U.S Marshal Service, and they will direct him, and we can help direct him to where he can turn himself in."

The U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force asks anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts to immediately call the tipline – 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

