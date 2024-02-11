Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Gustavo Enriquez, trying to flee from charges

A Milwaukee man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase is now wanted by U.S. Marshals for trying to flee from his charges. Gustavo Enriquez has been on the run since October.

"He is a danger to the community," a U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say the 33-year-old often raises the stakes when he’s in trouble.

"It would appear he is desperate to avoid apprehension at all costs," the marshal said.

His latest troubles began in late August 2023. St. Francis police said they spotted him making an illegal U-turn.

"He initially stopped, but then fled the traffic stop and led police on a high-speed pursuit," the marshal said.

Enriquez's red Pontiac came to a stop after crashing on S. Pennsylvania Avenue.

"He suffered injuries to his right hip and broke his right leg," the investigator said.

Enriquez was arrested and taken to the hospital. In October, he never showed for his court appearance. The same day a warrant was issued, authorities thought they spotted him again.

"St. Francis police tried stopping a vehicle they had observed traveling at a high rate of speed," the marshal said.

This time, they used stop sticks. Investigators say a passenger attacked police, while a man ran away from the scene.

"Not only matched Mr. Enriquez’s physical description but he also had a distinct limp on the right-hand side," the marshal said.

Enriquez has distinct tattoos on his body that could help identify him.

"He’s got numerous tattoos, including an abdomen tattoo which extends up towards his neck which is a five-point crown," the marshal said.

Enriquez is described as being 6’2" tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has ties to Milwaukee’s south side and is believed to be in the area.

Investigators encourage anyone with information about Enriquez to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.