Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Fredrick Harmon sought over fatal shooting

A case that started with stolen ice cream cones ended with one man shot to death. U.S. Marshals are searching for the guy charged with pulling the trigger. Investigators say he made a bad decision all for his mom.

What we know:

In October 2023, authorities say Fredrick Harmon, 20, and his mother, Denika White, showed up to a gas station at Hampton and Appleton when trouble began.

"An altercation occurs inside the gas station," the marshal explained. "Mrs. White makes a purchase, but on her way outside the gas station grabs some other items."

Prosecutors say the store clerk ran after White as she walked out with stolen ice cream cones.

"Her son, Frederick Harmon, steps out of the passenger side of the vehicle and opens fire on the employee, killing him," the investigator explained.

Dig deeper:

54-year-old Sunny Arimnuta died. When police arrived, they found six shell casings and melted ice cream on the scene. Investigators say the mother and son were gone. The duo was charged in January 2024. Three months later, White was arrested in Las Vegas and brought back to Milwaukee. She was put on trial and found guilty of harboring a felon. Harmon is still on the run.

"He opened fire on an innocent store clerk with a fully automatic handgun," the marshal said. "He’s dangerous."

Harmon has ties to Georgia, Texas, Indiana and Milwaukee.

Harmon is described as being 5’6" tall and weighing 160 pounds.

What you can do:

If you know where Harmon is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.