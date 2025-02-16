Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Eduardo Lawless wanted for guns, domestic violence

The Brief U.S. Marshals say Eduardo Lawless walked out of the Waukesha County Courthouse before his case was ever called after finding out he was wanted. Lawless has a history of gun charges. The fugitive has ties to Chicago and Milwaukee.



U.S. Marshals say a man with a history of gun charges walked out of the Waukesha County Courthouse before his case was ever called after finding out he was wanted.

‘Lawless’ history

What we know:

"He’s still running around with guns and evading law enforcement," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say the man they’re looking for has been living up to his last name.

"Someone whose name is Lawless being lawless," the Marshal said. "The name fits him well right now."

Eduardo Lawless has a lengthy criminal history. In 2021, he found himself in trouble with federal authorities while he was in Chicago. He was indicted for possession of a machine gun. He did his time and was placed on supervised release.

Two years later, he was arrested again and went back to prison.

What they're saying:

"Local law enforcement tried to approach him and another individual that were flashing their guns around a gas station," the Marshal said.

In January, he showed up to the Waukesha County Courthouse for a domestic violence case, but he never went before a judge.

"The attorney found out he had this warrant, she let him know and he just walked out of the building," the investigator said.

The fugitive has ties to Chicago and Milwaukee. He has a few tattoos, including two c’s on his neck and a money symbol on his right hand.

He’s 6’1" and weighs 200 lbs.

Call the Marshals

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.