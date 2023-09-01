Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Donald Carpenter sought, 3 arrest warrants

article

U.S. Marshals said 48-year-old Donald Carpenter is well aware of the three warrants for his arrest – but he is doing all he can to ignore them.

Marshals said Carpenter has demonstrated a disturbing pattern of behavior. He has two warrants out of Milwaukee County.

"The two warrants issued in Milwaukee County, one of them was for an operating while intoxicated (OWI) second offense, and the other Milwaukee County warrant is a felon in possession of a firearm," the marshal explained.

Officials said the third and most recent warrant for Carpenter's arrest was issued in 2022 in Calumet County. It includes a whopping 18 charges.

"Felon in possession of a firearm conceal and carry a weapon, threat to prosecutor or a judge possession with intent to deliver marijuana and designer drugs," the marshal said.

It also includes a third OWI charge.

"Obviously when you pick up three OWI cases, it shows a propensity for driving under the influence," the marshal said.

Marshals described Carpenter as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 185 pounds. He goes by the nickname "Donnie." Officials said he is associated with neighborhoods around 10th and Capitol in Milwaukee.

Anyone with information on Carpenter's location is asked to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707.