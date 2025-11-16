Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Derek Edwards sought for series of thefts

The Brief Derek Edwards, a Milwaukee man previously jailed for stealing an assault rifle, is back on the radar for a series of recent thefts. The 47-year-old career criminal has been accused of multiple retail thefts since May and failed to check in with his probation officer. A warrant has been issued for Edwards' arrest, and authorities urge the public to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline with any information.



A Milwaukee man who did time for stealing an assault rifle is back in trouble with the law. Derek Edwards was supposed to stay on the straight and narrow when he got out of federal prison, but a series of thefts have him back on the radar of law enforcement.

Search for Derek Edwards

What we know:

Investigators say Edwards, 47, is a career criminal with arrests spanning two decades. He’s been in trouble for guns, drugs and thefts in both Milwaukee and northwest Indiana.

Derek Edwards

"We need to get this person off the street because it’s the community in danger," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

In 2018, Edwards was arrested after being pulled over with a stolen assault rifle in Gary, Indiana.

"He had a full clip, felon in possession, and he’s under the influence of cocaine at the time," the investigator explained.

The backstory:

Edwards was convicted and served time in federal prison. When he got out, he was put on supervised release. The 47-year-old moved back to Milwaukee and in May found himself back in trouble. Edwards was stopped at a Wauwatosa Meijer for stealing perfume.

"He was arrested by the Wauwatosa Police Department, and he explained to them ‘yeah, I have a drug problem,’" the marshal said.

Days later, he was stopped again after a theft at a different store. Police asked him to open up his backpack and say they found stolen clothes and laundry detergent.

Derek Edwards

"In the span of September, October, even as current, he has committed several retail thefts in Walmart and other retail stores," the marshal said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest when he stopped checking in with his probation officer. Edwards sometimes goes by "Derek Quigley" or "DQ." He’s believed to be in Milwaukee hanging around Capitol Drive.

Edwards is 5’5" tall and weighs 168 pounds. He has several tattoos including the Grim Reaper on his chest, a dragon on his left arm and the name "Cheryl" on his right.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Derek Edwards is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.