Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Demeris Wallace sought for 2024 sex assault

U.S. Marshals are looking for a man charged with sexual assault.

Search for Demeris Wallace

What we know:

The crime happened after a birthday party in Sheboygan last May.

Prosecutors said after everyone left the birthday celebration, Demeris Wallace stuck around and stayed back with a woman at a home.

What they're saying:

"Alcohol was being consumed," Sheboygan Detective and U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Ryan Walloch said. "Ultimately, ended up sleeping on a couch."

Investigators said Wallace woke up in the middle of the night and tried turning a surveillance camera away from the room. Police said he then sexually assaulted a woman while she slept in the living room. Surveillance was recording the entire time.

"The homeowner did get a notification that there was movement inside which prompted her to watch and see what was occurring," Walloch said.

Investigators said the victim woke up and Wallace took off.

Where could Wallace be?

What we know:

Surveillance footage was turned over to police and the 24-year-old was charged with sexual assault. He’s believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

"He should do the right thing and turn himself in," Walloch said.

Wallace is 5’8" tall and weighs 169 pounds.

What you can do:

Investigators encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.