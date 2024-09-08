Wisconsin's Most Wanted: DaPrince Lewis sought by US Marshals

Investigators say a Kenosha teen who is barred from having any guns has been flaunting them on social media. U.S. Marshals are looking for the 19-year-old.

"He’s shown that he has a history and continues to possess weapons illegally," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

DaPrince Lewis has a regal name, but investigators say the only stately thing about the teen is how he royally messed up.

"He continues to possess these firearms and display them on social media for everyone to see," the marshal said.

In June of this year, Kenosha police were investigating a fatal shooting when they came across Lewis for a different reason.

"During the course of their investigation, they determined that Lewis was in possession of a firearm that he shouldn’t have," the investigator said.

Further investigation led police to the teen’s Instagram page where they say they found photos of Lewis with guns. The 19-year-old is barred from having any guns because of his criminal history.

"He does have prior convictions for discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and first degree recklessly endangering safety," the marshal said.

The teen has ties to Kenosha, Racine and northern Illinois. Investigators say he is a known gang member with the name tattooed across his neck.

"I would strongly urge him to turn himself in so he could begin to get these matters behind him," the marshal said.

Lewis is 5’8" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.