Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Dan Martin sought for child sex assault

article

U.S. Marshals are searching for 47-year-old Dan Martin. They say Martin is charged with nine counts of sexual assault of a child in Milwaukee County.

"It’s one of the most disturbing investigations that I have read in my 22 years of law enforcement," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "Mr. Martin is accused of sexually assaulting five different children."

A warrant was issued for Martin’s arrest in August. The following are the criminal counts he faces in Milwaukee County:

Repeated Sexual Assault of same child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st Degree Sexual Assault)

1st Degree Sexual Assault of Child Under Age of 12

1st Degree Sexual Assault of Child Under Age of 12

Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (Fewer than 3 violations of 1st Degree Sexual Assault)

Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (3 or More 1st Degree Acts)

Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 violations of 1st or 2nd Degree Sexual Assault)

2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Child

2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Child

Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child ( At Least 3 Violations of 1st or 2nd Degree Sexual Assault)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Mr. Martin assaulted one of these victims as young as 5 and several of these victims throughout their teenage years. Very much so grooming them and making them feel guilty for the crimes that he was actually committing against them," the marshal said.

Martin is accused of committing these crimes over the course of nine years.

"The victims are all related siblings; they’re not related to Mr. Martin by blood. However, he was living with their family during this time period," the marshal said.

The crimes are alleged to have happened in several different addresses – including one near 95th and Brown Deer.

"Believe me when I say, if you read the allegations in the criminal complaint against him, you would feel very empathetic for this family and these five victims," the marshal said. "The last known location is the state of Michigan. But Mr. Martin has also spent time living in the state of Texas and the state of Florida."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Martin is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has a tattoo that reads "Damonte" on his upper right arm.

Officials say it is urgent that anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts call the U.S. Marshal tip line 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.