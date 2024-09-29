Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Bulmaro Avila-Hernandez sought for cocaine dealing

The Brief A Milwaukee fugitive charged federally with selling cocaine has been on the run for more than two years. Bulmaro Avila-Hernandez has been using fake identities to stay hidden. Authorities explain he was charged with several others for dealing cocaine mainly on the city’s south side.



A Milwaukee fugitive charged federally with selling cocaine has been on the run for more than two years.

Investigators say Bulmaro Avila-Hernandez has been using fake identities to stay hidden. Authorities explain he was charged with several others for dealing cocaine mainly on the city’s south side.

"He may still be dealing drugs or dealing with people that are dealing drugs and we just need to get him off the streets," the US Marshal on the case said.

Bulmaro Avila-Hernandez

The search hasn’t been easy as the 45-year-old uses several different names. He often goes by Jorge Cortez, Bulmaro Auila or Javier Benitez.

"He does not use his given name very often," the Marshal explained. "He is difficult to track. We know that he has aliases that he uses."

Avila-Hernandez has ties to Texas and Illinois, and he’s been known to do construction work around Milwaukee.

Bulmaro Avila-Hernandez

"He gets hired out by contractors, does a lot of cleaning up old buildings and construction on houses and commercial buildings," the investigator said.

Avila-Hernandez is 5’08" weighing 200 pounds.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.