Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Artesia Clark accused of abusing baby

A woman accused of repeatedly abusing her boyfriend’s baby, who later died, is on the run. U.S. Marshals are searching for 32-year-old Artesia Clark.

"Finding and apprehending Ms. Clark would lift a heavy load that’s been on the victim’s family for quite some time now," the marshal on the case said.

In December 2019, first responders were called to a Milwaukee home where they found a deceased baby. Investigators said family and friends revealed Clark had repeatedly abused the infant.

"Those abuses were described as hitting and striking, throwing, shaking and choking of this infant child that was ultimately found deceased," the marshal said.

Clark was arrested, and charges were eventually filed. The 32-year-old was pregnant at the time and released on a $5,000 signature bond. She had been showing up to court, but in May 2023 she disappeared. Clark is a mother herself and is believed to still be in Milwaukee.

Artesia Clark

"She has close ties to 26th and Burleigh on the north side and 24th and Greenfield on the south side," the marshal said.

Artesia is known to sometimes spell her name "Artesha." She is also known to use her birth name "Lockhart."

"This case has been open for a long time without there being closure, without there being justice," the marshal said.

Officials describe Clark as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 160 pounds.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Clark to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707; you will remain anonymous.