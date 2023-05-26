Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Anthony Gray sought, violating supervised release

U.S. Marshals are asking for any information that can lead to the arrest of 32-year-old Anthony Gray.

Gray has been on the run since April 2022. He was convicted for his role in a 2013 armed robbery. Gray was sentenced to 7 ½ years in the Bureau of Prisons after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Gray and his co-defendant created a plan to rob drug traffickers of 8 kilograms of cocaine. Undercover agents with the ATF intercepted the plan.

"They had it rehearsed, they had the weapon," the U.S. marshal on the case said.

Gray was released on probation. U.S. Marshals said he has done everything but follow the rules of his federal release.

"He missed appointments; he had positive tests for marijuana, methamphetamines," the marshal said.

Gray is suspected of hiding out in Milwaukee and is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has a visible tattoo his neck and on his hands.

"He doesn’t have stable addresses, (he) bounces residences," the marshal explained.

Anyone with information on gray’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal tipline: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.