Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Alvaro Mesa-Rodriguez, sought for robbery

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Alvaro Mesa-Rodriguez. Investigators say Mesa-Rodriguez got drunk and robbed a liquor store with a hatchet. Mesa-Rodriguez has connections to Milwaukee, Racine, Madison and Chicago.



Investigators are searching for a man who did time after investigators say he got drunk and robbed a liquor store with a hatchet. U.S. Marshals say he’s not in the country legally and is now facing federal charges.

Seeking Alvaro Mesa-Rodriguez

What we know:

In 2022, Alvaro Mesa-Rodriguez told investigators he blacked out after drinking beer and didn’t remember what happened at a south side liquor store. When the cashier refused to sell him alcohol, a criminal complaint explained that Mesa-Rodriguez came back armed with a hatchet. Investigators say he swung it at the cashier and said, "I’m going to kill you!"

Alvaro Mesa-Rodriguez

The 44-year-old got away with cigarettes. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery. He did time, but his troubles only grew.

What they're saying:

"He didn’t show up to court. He didn’t show up to state probation," the marshal said.

Investigators explain Mesa-Rodriguez had previously been deported in 2005. He returned to the US from Mexico, got married and had a child, but his criminal record landed him in trouble with federal authorities.

Alvaro Mesa-Rodriguez

"He was indicted in June of 2024 for illegal entry," the marshal said.

Connections to SE Wisconsin

Dig deeper:

U.S. Marshals say the 44-year-old works in construction and may be getting help hiding out. He has connections to Milwaukee, Racine, Madison and Chicago. He uses the names Alvaro and Armando.

"We’re going to keep pursuing you until we find you," the marshal said.

Alvaro Mesa-Rodriguez

Mesa-Rodriguez is described as being 5’10" tall and weighs 230 pounds.

What you can do:

If you know where Mesa-Rodriguez is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.