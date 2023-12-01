Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Aaron Brown sought for gun charge

U.S. Marshals say Aaron Brown has a violent past and is now wanted on a gun charge.

The 35-year-old Milwaukee man was pulled over while he was the passenger in a car in January 2021 near 47th and Forest Home Avenue in Greenfield.

"During that traffic stop the officers are concerned about some observations that they make in plain view of the vehicle," the marshal on the case said. "They subsequently conduct a search of that vehicle, and they locate a firearm under the seat."

A search of the car led to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Investigators said it’s a violation because of his past criminal convictions.

"Aaron has engaged in behaviors that include armed robbery," the marshal explained. "He’s been convicted of domestic abuse, domestic violence and DC, disorderly conduct cases."

Brown was arrested in the latest case, but U.S. Marshals said he never showed up for a court appearance. Authorities said he has ties to Milwaukee and Washington counties.

Investigators said Brown goes by a few aliases, using the first names Aaron and Rico and last names Brown and Traindl. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 20 pounds. He has three distinctive tattoos that include "AT" on his left shoulder, "Aaron" with a ribbon underneath his right forearm, and "Jenny" with a five-point star on his neck.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.