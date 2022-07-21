Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor has just 1 job

If you do not know the came of Wisconsin's current lieutenant governor, you are not alone.

If you did not know, the answer is Mandela Barnes – and he is using that job as a springboard to run for the U.S. Senate. Barnes' predecessor, Rebecca Kleefisch, is running for Wisconsin governor. But what is the role or function of the lieutenant governor?

Mandela Barnes

The Wisconsin Constitution says the lieutenant governor has one job -- if the governor dies, resigns or is removed from office, the lieutenant governor becomes the governor for the remainder of that term. He or she becomes acting governor if the governor is impeached, or becomes incapable because of mental or physical sickness from serving. That also applies if the governor is out of state.

Rebecca Kleefisch

However, an attorney general opinion says the Supreme Curt has never weighed what absent from the state means.

"It can be very reactive to voter’s needs. You have a lot of authority to convene and work in a variety of areas, so it’s improvisational in that sense that it can be reactive to the current needs of state government and of the voters," said Barbara Lawton, former lieutenant governor.

Lawton was the first woman elected to lieutenant governor – serving from 2003 to 2011 with Governor Jim Doyle.

Wisconsin State Capitol

"Did you ever feel powerless in that role, like, I don’t have any power here?" FOX6's Jason Calvi asked.

"I had such power or authority to convene people, to move things forward, and to move them into position to be voted on, etc. or to have influence on public opinion. So it felt like a position with great impact," Lawton said.

Lawton mentioned there is a built-in tension between the governor’s office and the lieutenant governor’s office.

"Governors feel that they have been elected to an agenda that they are going to put forward, and the lt. governor should serve that. And of course, that’s true. But the lieutenant governor was also elected singly on a ballot in a primary and has a responsibility to fulfill those promises and that agenda put forward," Lawton said.

The primary is set for Tuesday, Aug. 9.