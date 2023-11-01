Wisconsin's Halloween snow; drivers frustrated by rough roads

If you had to drive Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, Nov. 1, you know how rough the roads in southeast Wisconsin have been. Between the snow and ice, highways were parking lots, there were dozens of crashes, and near white-out conditions did not help the situation.

"I wasn’t expecting it," said Janice Clark.

When it snowed on Halloween, the scariest thing for drivers was being behind the wheel.

"It was horrible they knew it was coming and nobody was out to put the salt down," Clark said.

Janice Clark

Clark said during her commute home in Milwaukee, she saw plenty of accidents.

"It took you longer – where you had to go, but I’m saying the roads weren’t safe," Clark said.

For Myeesha Smith, it is her job to get people from place to place.

"You have to stay calm in inclement weather," Smith said.

Myeesha Smith

Smith is an operator for the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS). She said her typical route came up with slush and ice on the roads.

"I saw a lot of people panicking because I don’t know if they are new drivers," Smith said.

That is where Steve Lesak comes in to help Smith. He is the supervisor of the MCTS dispatch.

"There was some backups on the freeway, so we did have to divert some buses off the freeways," Lesak said.

Lesak said on Halloween, there only had 21 calls for buses being late for thousands of riders and more than 200 buses.

"The worst thing that happened to us was I heard the word four buses were stuck and it was due to a train, stalled out on the tracks," Lesak said.

Steve Lesak

Lesak said no one was hurt – and they were able to clear the scene quickly.

"You have to kind of predict what everyone else is going to do around you and you have to be proactive," Smith said.

With winter right around the corner, Clark said she hopes the next time around the roads will be better treated.