Wisconsinites donate to Hurricane Helene victims

With two hurricanes in two weeks, Wisconsinites are stepping up and driving south to help victims still struggling from Hurricane Helene.

This idea came up in a meeting on Monday, Oct. 7. An employee with Drexel Building Supply in New Berlin wanted to do something for storm victims after.

This week, their lobby is full of other supplies.

"Lumber siding, mill work, doors, flooring, counter tops," said Brittany Berte, Drexel manager. "Gatorade, batteries, empty gas cans."

This load of donations is part of "Operation Sunshine."

"Thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars worth of stuff," Berte said.

From water to pet food, there are piles at Drexel’s nine locations.

Sayer Dolata is one of three people with the company driving to Tennessee.

"We were hoping for half of this," Dolata said. "And we probably have six times this."

Drexel said they have a 53-foot trailer filled with water bottles, which is about 45,000 pounds.

As the group gets ready to head south, they hope to bring some Midwestern warmth.

The three employees taking the supplies leave at 2 a.m. Friday. They'll head to Nashville, where the donations will ultimately go to North Carolina.