Wisconsinite Memorial Day travel up 8%, AAA says

Whether by air or by car, holiday travel rebounded during Memorial Day weekend 2022. AAA Wisconsin estimates a nearly 8% increase in Wisconsinites traveling at least 50 miles.

In Cedarburg, business owners certainly welcomed the extra traffic, and visitors did, too.

Up and down Washington Avenue during Memorial Day weekend were American flags, with the weekend meant for reflection. However, this city is so ready for what's to come, as summer arrives in southeast Wisconsin.

On sidewalks and streets in downtown Cedarburg, traffic isn't met with car horns or frustration for business owners like Natasha Loos.

"Everybody feels happier," said Loos.

Passing cars, walking customers and wagging tails are all welcome.

"We get people from all over the country who just want a taste of small-town America, which is what Cedarburg really offers so well," said Loos.

Tourism provides the city a pivotal financial boost year-round. Downtown Cedarburg is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city prides itself on walkability.

Maggie Dobson with the Chamber of Commerce said that makes the city a more popular destination come summer.

"Cedarburg's always busy, but when the weather's nicer, or when people start to feel summer, they get automatically more excited to come visit us," said Dobson.

That proved true Sunday afternoon. Toy shops were full of families, while visitors like Diane Kozlecar ventured in and out of bars and restaurants. She said high gas prices wouldn't stop her from driving up from Illinois.

"Well, it's better than the Illinois prices, for sure," said Kozlecar.

This city, its regulars and its newcomers hope the traffic is here to stay.

"It's a really cute, quaint little town and has a lot to offer for tourism and restaurants and drinking and shopping and yeah, little bit of everything," Kozlecar.

There's hope here that visitors will be even more comfortable traveling as the year goes on, especially heading into Strawberry Festival, which returns from a two-year hiatus in June.