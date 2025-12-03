The Brief A Wisconsin youth soccer club director is accused of trying to have sex with a child. The investigation involved an international undercover operation. A judge ordered the 46-year-old detained pending trial.



A Wisconsin youth soccer club director is accused of trying to fly overseas to have sex with a child, part of an international undercover operation.

In Court:

Justin Kagerbauer is charged in federal court with multiple sex crimes. On Tuesday, a judge ordered the 46-year-old detained pending trial. FOX6 News reached out to his attorney but did not immediately hear back.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

International operation

The backstory:

A flight bound for New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport took off from Chicago O'Hare on Thanksgiving morning. Federal agents planned to arrest Kagerbauer at the airport, but he never made it.

Two hours later, court records show the 46-year-old man was in U.S. Marshals custody at the federal courthouse. He appeared before a magistrate judge that afternoon.

Complaint filed against Justin Kagerbauer

For months, prosecutors said he had been talking with who he thought was a woman in the U.K. with a 9-year-old niece. It was actually an undercover U.K. cop.

Court filings said he wrote he was "interested in girls '6+'" – as well as "I have no experience, but I would love to" and "it would be a dream come true." The undercover officer and Kagerbauer chatted more than 100 times from March through November, reiterating plans to visit the woman and the 9-year-old girl in November.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

JetBlue told federal investigators Kagerbauer bought a one-way ticket to Heathrow Airport in London via JFK for Nov. 27, 2025.

Wisconsin connection

Dig deeper:

From court filings and archived websites, FOX6 News learned Kagerbauer was an architect for Hartland Home Builder and served as the director of tryouts and accounts receivable for the Franklin-based Croation Eagles Soccer Club.

Prosecutors have not mentioned any allegations involving the club or children. FOX6 made multiple attempts to ask the club questions but did not immediately hear back.