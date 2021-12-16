Wisconsin workforce challenges; Gov. Evers announces innovation grants
Wisconsin workforce challenges; Gov. Evers announces innovation grants
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers hosted a news conference in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Dec. 16 regarding the state's workforce challenges and Workforce Innovation grants.
The governor was joined by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek.
This is a developing story.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Court filings show how Milwaukee police zeroed in on the man they said was responsible for the deaths of Major Harris and Mallery Muenzenberger.
Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a suspect who stole $491 worth of merchandise from Target.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, authorities said, closing highways and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa.