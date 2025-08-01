The Brief Look who's 106! Happy birthday to Hellen Tellier in Muskego. Tellier was married to her late husband for 66 years. She has 26 kids and grandkids. Tellier said faith and friendship make each day count. She still sings at church.



FOX6 News starts each morning celebrating 6-year-old kids' birthdays – it's kind of our thing. This time, we're bending the rules for a special 106th birthday celebration.

Look who's 106!

What they're saying:

Helen Tellier was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 2, 1919. She taught Sunday school for 33 years and was married to her late husband, Arno, for 66 years. She has so many children and grandchildren – 26 to be exact – it's hard to keep track.

"It reminds me of my wedding day. I laughed so much – smiled so much. Now I’ve been doing the same thing," Tellier said of Friday's celebration.

Helen Tellier celebrates 106th birthday

All of Tellier's friends at Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community in Muskego came to wish her the best.

"She is still in her right mind. She gets around," said Pastor Michelle Peterson, who has known Tellier for more than a decade. "She is the oldest ever in our community."

Peterson got the mayor to proclaim Saturday "Helen Tellier Day" in Muskego.

None of us know how many days we have left, but Tellier’s faith and friendship make each day count. She still sings at church and never misses service.

Helen Tellier celebrates 106th birthday

"The lord has been the highlight in my life, and I think it has been that way with my children too, which is the greatest joy," she said.

What's next:

Tellier's whole extended family will join her for a birthday celebration on Sunday, too.